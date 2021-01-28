COQUILLE — The Coquille School Board will ask the district’s voters to invest in the future of the high school and the district’s other schools when it asks them to pass a new bond in May.
The district has a bond that expires this year, and officials hope the voters will approve the replacement bond in the May 18 special election.
Superintendent Tim Sweeney said community feedback for the bond has been positive. A bond committee has been working on the issue since September and forwarded its final recommendation to the school board this week. The school board approved the recommendation in a special meeting Wednesday night.
The new bond would cost residents in the district 88 cents per $1,000 of assessed value on their properties. The expiring bond costs 66 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
Sweeney noted that the new bond, which would raise a total of $16.8 million for the district, would include improvements to every school in the district and also carries the added benefit of a big matching grant from the state.
The district has been approved for a $4 million Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching grant, but will only receive the grant if it also gets the bond, Sweeney said.
“If we pass the bond, we will be looking at about $20 million worth of projects in the district,” he said.
The bond would fund multiple projects.
The biggest in terms of importance is a seismic retrofitting for the high school gymnasium and ground stabilization along Cunningham Creek to protect the high school in the event of a major earthquake event.
The school district has a applied for, and has a good chance of receiving, a $2.5 million grant from the state to help pay for the seismic work, but it isn’t enough to complete the work.
“If people really value Coquille High School, this is the opportunity to ensure it would stay a vital part of the community for generations,” Sweeney said.
Another expensive project at the high school that would be funded through the bond is an upgrade to the outdated heating system.
Sweeney said the building often is without heat because the system, which is original to the building, has been repaired multiple times with various pieces “cobbled together.”
“We have original pieces, pieces from the 1970s, pieces from the 1990s, pieces from the 2000s,” Sweeney said. “It doesn’t work because it’s been cobbled together.”
A third major project would be the construction of a new gym on the property for Winter Lakes High School on the west end of town.
An old barn on the site was scheduled to be burned by the Coquille Fire Department on Thursday night. A gym would be built on the site of the barn, providing an exercise area for students of Winter Lakes High School during the days and gym space for the community in the evenings.
Sweeney said there is such a shortage of gym space in town that some youth teams aren’t able to start practices until 7:30 p.m.
“It would also serve as an emergency shelter in case of a natural disaster,” he said.
The bond also would pay for new classroom space for Coquille High School, Winter Lakes High School and Winter Lakes Elementary.
“There is stuff in the bond for every school in the district,” Sweeney said.
The work of the bond committee has been vital to planning for the bond measure, Sweeney said.
“As we continue on this path, if people want to join the committee, we would love to have their input,” he said.
Committee members must live within the school district.
Those interested can send Sweeney an email at tsweeney@coquille.k12.or.us.
