COQUILLE — The Coquille City Council hopes to make a range of improvements to the city's overall water system with its newly drafted water master plan.
The plan, which was presented at a work session meeting with the council and city staff on Sept. 10, includes a number of upgrades to the city’s water treatment plant, distribution system and pump stations.
City Engineer Steve Major, of the Dyer Partnership, presented the plan to councilors, outlining its top priority projects and how it plans to address the deficiencies currently found in the city’s water system.
Among the projects is reconditioning the Rink Creek Reservoir and removing an estimated 22,000 cubic yards of buildup sediment that spilled into the reservoir, causing high levels of turbidity and forcing the city to issue a boil water advisory earlier this year.
According to Major, based on an assessment of the area and looking through past city records, he believes the reservoir hadn’t been dredged for at least 30 years or since its construction in the 1950s. The buildup of silt combined with increased rainfall in February was enough to fluidize the sediment into the reservoir, said Major.
In an effort to remove the sediment, Major said they recommended to city councilors, as outlined in their plan, that the city build an all-access road leading to the isolated reservoir so that they could gain better entry and use a clamshell bucket crane to haul away the fallen sediment.
“The other recommendation is because these (sediment) particles were so fine is to also put in a pre-filtration system at the water treatment plant,” said Major. “If this ever occurs again, which we don’t think it will, they can clean it out and (also) periodically clean it out.”
The pre-filters, which would cost approximately $375,000, would allow the city to use the Coquille River as its main water supply year round, said Major.
The system would be able to sift out material before actually entering the water treatment plant, providing the city a fail-safe way to continue to produce clean, treated water, he added.
A number of gates at the Rink Creek Reservoir also need replacement as they’ve aged and are no longer functional. The total cost to recondition the reservoir is estimated to be about $1.5 million.
“The challenge with Rink Creek is going to be the permitting,” said Major. “We’d have to put some kind of curtain there to draw the water down, then dredge it out. Permitting for something like this would be pretty extensive … the timing is such that permitting could take a year or two, but the pre-filters could go in tomorrow. It all depends on the funding.”
Improvements were completed to update the water treatment plant, located near Crystol Creek Lane in 2008, which included updates to its sedimentation basins, filters and the installation of a PVC pipe from the reservoir to the treatment plant, added Major.
“When these improvements were completed there was never any thought of there being an issue with Rink Creek because it was such a reliable source,” said Major. “The reason the city has it is because this water is a lot better in the wintertime for treatment than water coming from the Coquille River.”
“So, when we did improvements here it was more for capacity and upgrading mechanical portions. It wasn’t considering having to treat the problem they had in April or going back to river and treating that water during the winter.”
In addition to the Rink Creek updates, the master water plan also includes updates to the water treatment facility itself, water intake from the Coquille River as well a host of other projects which were divided up into two phases.
The cost to complete the first phase and its lists of projects is about $6.4 million. For phase two, which includes installing waterlines and increasing fire flows throughout Coquille, the estimated cost is about $4.6 million.
The city hopes to secure grants through federal and state programs to help finance the projects.
A finalized water master plan will be drafted and presented for the Coquille City Council for approval in December, said Major.
The plan is expected to be adopted contingent upon the Oregon Water Resources Department and Oregon Health Authority also giving its approval.