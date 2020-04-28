COQUILLE — Coquille Valley Hospital announced Monday it’s updating its walk-in hours for COVID-19 antibody testing.
For about a week, the hospital has been offering antibody testing to individuals who think they may have been infected with the novel coronavirus and have been symptom-free for two weeks.
The testing, also called serology testing, is used to identify the presence of immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. According to a press release from CVH, the test is only intended to detect IgG antibodies to the virus. It does not diagnose active or recent infection.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Antibody Testing:
UPDATED Walk-In Hours:
Monday, April 27 – Wednesday, April 29: 10 AM to 5 PM
Thursday, April 30 – Sunday, May 3: Closed
Monday, May 4: 10 AM to 3 PM
Tuesday, May 5: Closed
Wednesday, May 6: 10 AM to 3 PM
Thursday, May 7: Closed
Friday, May 8: 10 AM to 3 PM
Saturday, May 9 – Sunday, May 10: Closed
Questions? Visit cvhospital.org or call 541-396-3101
