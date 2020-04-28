Coquille Valley Hospital - outside

Coquille Valley Hospital

 Contributed

COQUILLE — Coquille Valley Hospital announced Monday it’s updating its walk-in hours for COVID-19 antibody testing.

For about a week, the hospital has been offering antibody testing to individuals who think they may have been infected with the novel coronavirus and have been symptom-free for two weeks.

The testing, also called serology testing, is used to identify the presence of immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. According to a press release from CVH, the test is only intended to detect IgG antibodies to the virus. It does not diagnose active or recent infection.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Antibody Testing: 

UPDATED Walk-In Hours:

Monday, April 27 – Wednesday, April 29: 10 AM to 5 PM

Thursday, April 30 – Sunday, May 3: Closed

Monday, May 4: 10 AM to 3 PM

Tuesday, May 5: Closed

Wednesday, May 6: 10 AM to 3 PM

Thursday, May 7: Closed

Friday, May 8: 10 AM to 3 PM

Saturday, May 9 – Sunday, May 10: Closed

Questions? Visit cvhospital.org or call 541-396-3101

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-6039 or by email at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

