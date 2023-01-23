Grant
Photo: Metro Creative

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Coquille Valley Hospital Auxiliary gave four scholarships to hospital employees to further their education/training on January 11. Recipients were Alicia Ames, Bethany Rowe, Debbie Gorst and Allison Zeafla. Each received a check for $1,000 in honor of an auxiliary volunteer who died in the last year: Sandee Murren, Cindy Greaves, Dottie Dunham and Fran Capehart.  

A previous scholarship was awarded in memory of Gloria Olsen. The scholarships are funded by money raised by the auxiliary through the gift shop, bake sales, cookbook sales and raffles. In addition to awarding scholarships, the auxiliary has purchased equipment to aid in patient treatment.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How often do you take a walk along our local ocean beach?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments