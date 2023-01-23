The Coquille Valley Hospital Auxiliary gave four scholarships to hospital employees to further their education/training on January 11. Recipients were Alicia Ames, Bethany Rowe, Debbie Gorst and Allison Zeafla. Each received a check for $1,000 in honor of an auxiliary volunteer who died in the last year: Sandee Murren, Cindy Greaves, Dottie Dunham and Fran Capehart.
A previous scholarship was awarded in memory of Gloria Olsen. The scholarships are funded by money raised by the auxiliary through the gift shop, bake sales, cookbook sales and raffles. In addition to awarding scholarships, the auxiliary has purchased equipment to aid in patient treatment.
