Located at 10142 Highway 42, just southeast of Coquille, the Coquille Valley Art Center has been functioning on a modified level during the COVID epidemic. Most members are vaccinated, but everyone will now be required to wear face coverings inside the building and maintain a six-foot distance. September begins the new membership drive for 2021-22. Forms are available at the office while classes are in session.
The Art Center is due for a facelift. The interior and exterior have been approved for repainting. BNM Painting had the low bid. A new railing will be installed on the north ramp leading down to the stained glass department and the other railings on the south side are being finished by volunteers.
The pottery department is considering adding a Saturday class if there is enough interest. Size would be limited to five. Contact Kathy at 541-572-2198 if you are interested.
The quilters would like to plan a trunk show in October with Beth Nufer as guest presenter. She is an internationally recognized quilter and will bring some of her quilts. They will charge a minimal fee and it will be open to the public.
The board was informed that the Coos County Fair needs a superintendent for arts and crafts or that department will be removed. Anyone interested should contact the fair board.
