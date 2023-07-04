Quilts 1
Contributed photo

The Valley View School was a two-room school house almost a century ago. In 1957, it was transformed into Coquille Valley Art Center, and has been a space for painters, as well as stained glass, pottery, wood carving, fiber arts and quilting.

The center has been used as a community gathering place for luncheons, memorials, classes, lectures, art sales and rummage sale fundraisers, Christmas bazaars, quilt-a-thons, and kids’ art shows.

