Grant
Photo: Metro Creative

Nearly 200 people gathered Thursday as the Coquille Indian Tribe’s Community Fund handed out a record $815,000 in grants to local organizations.

The awards reception at The Mill Casino-Hotel revived a tradition that had lapsed during the COVID pandemic, with grant recipients gathering in person to collect their checks. The tribe’s grants will help 120 organizations from five southwestern Oregon counties.



1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments