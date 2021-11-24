MCMINNVILLE — With one big drive, Coquille’s football team put itself in position for the school’s first state title in the sport in more than 50 years.
Coquille toppled top-ranked Heppner 8-6 on Saturday at McMinnville High School to advance to the Class 2A championship game. The Red Devils won their only title in the sport in 1970, also the last time they reached the championship game. They will face Kennedy, which shut out Lakeview 21-0 in the other semifinal Saturday.
The Red Devils and Trojans meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cottage Grove High School, the middle game of a tripleheader that also includes Siuslaw vs. South Umpqua at 11 a.m. and Marshfield vs. Marist Catholic at 7 p.m.
The Red Devils broke through in the second semifinal in recent years — they came up just short against Harrisburg back in 2016.
“I think my face is going to hurt from smiling so much,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “I’m so proud of these guys — each and every one of them.”
The Red Devils stopped Heppner’s 29-game win streak with a stunning late drive after Heppner broke a scoreless tie midway through the fourth quarter.
Coquille had bottled up the Mustangs most of the game — they only had three first downs in the first half.
But quarterback Landon Mitchell connected with Kason Cammiyotti for a 28-yard pass that set up Heppner’s score on a pass from Mitchell to Derrick Smith from 8 yards out with just 5:40 to go in the game.
In one of the game’s biggest plays, the Red Devils stopped Cammiyotti on the conversion attempt.
“We stopped the two-point conversion right on the goal line,” Thomason said.
Facing the late deficit, the Red Devils didn’t panic.
“This is where this team separates itself from past (Coquille) teams — mental toughness,” Thomason said. “They didn’t get down on themselves. They just put their work hats on and went out and took care of business.”
Gunner Yates and Brock Willis alternated on runs as the Red Devils moved into Heppner territory, and then on probably the biggest play of the game, Willis sprung for 35 yards on a fourth-and-one carry.
Thomason suspected Heppner would be keying on Yates, the speedy tailback, and called a trap play for Willis.
“It was a plain old simple trap,” he said. “The trap is a more direct line than a sweep for the first down.”
The next play, Yates sprinted around the end 7 yards for a touchdown and then Willis added the conversion run.
The Red Devils then stuffed Heppner’s first-down play and forced three straight incomplete passes to get the ball back and secure the win.
Thomason said it was a great team win.
“Heppner’s a (great) team,” he said. “They played real, real tough. They clamped down on Gunner real good, so other guys had to pick up the slack. Brock Willis came up huge on fourth-and-short.”
Yates finished with 129 yards on 26 carries and Willis gained 97 more on 20 attempts. Quarterback Bryce Poston completed three of his four passes for 33 yards — the fourth was an interception deep in Heppner territory. The Red Devils got inside Heppner’s 20 their first two possessions and inside the 40 their first two of the second half before finally breaking through.
Meanwhile, Coquille limited Heppner to 88 rushing yards and 53 passing.
“Our defense played for the most part lights out,” Thomason said. “The defensive line was all over the place. When they wanted to throw the ball, the quarterback was under pressure. The line forced runs outside and the linebackers made plays.”
Coquille kept its record on the field perfect for the season, the lone loss a forfeit to Lakeview during a stretch when the school was closed to stop a COVID-19 outbreak. The team overcame a long break between games to reach the state title game.
“I’m a history teacher,” Thomason said. “The history is a big part of what I’m thinking about.
“Our players have gone through a lot with the COVID. On top of all that, this is just great for Coquille.
“It’s just awesome.”
