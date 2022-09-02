Coquille sixth-grade student Skyler Schalla of Coquille Valley Elementary was selected as one of 13 winners in a statewide annual Calendar Art Contest sponsored by Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom.
Skyler artwork was selected as a winner from the 2,116 entries submitted to the contest showcasing Oregon’s diverse agricultural and natural resource commodities.
This year, artwork was submitted by students kindergarten through sixth grade across the state in public, private, charter and homeschool education systems featuring Oregon agriculture and natural resources. The entries received celebrated Oregon’s diverse agriculture with artwork depicting 220 agricultural commodities.
Skyler artwork featured bees and honey and can be viewed on the March page of the calendar. In describing the artwork, Skyler said, I chose to draw bees and honey because they are very important to Oregon
“The calendar contest is a great project for teachers and students,” said Jessica Jansen, AITC executive director.
“It gives teachers an opportunity to discuss the bounty and beauty of Oregon agriculture and incorporate art into their classrooms.”
Each month in the calendar features one of the winning student’s art, and each day of the year has an interesting fact about agriculture.
The 13 students selected to be featured in the 2022-2023 calendar received a $50 award and certificate to commemorate this honor.
The winning artwork is displayed on the website and at the Oregon State Fair which runs through Labor Day in Salem. Calendars are free to Oregon teachers, and can be ordered for just $4 on oregonaitc.org/shop
