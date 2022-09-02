Winning art

This drawing from Coquille’s Skyler Schalla was one of 13 chosen to be in a calendar from Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom.

 Contributed photo

Coquille sixth-grade student Skyler Schalla of Coquille Valley Elementary was selected as one of 13 winners in a statewide annual Calendar Art Contest sponsored by Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom. 

Skyler artwork was selected as a winner from the 2,116 entries submitted to the contest showcasing Oregon’s diverse agricultural and natural resource commodities.

