More changes are taking place at Coquille City Hall over the coming months.
A number of city officials have announced their plans to leave their jobs, and Interim City Manager Scott Sanders is working to find replacements.
On the city council, Councilor Dave Chappelle resigned from his seat this month for health reasons. The city council received his resignation in its meeting Monday and formally declared a vacancy in his position.
Mayor Sam Flaherty said he got the chance earlier in the day to offer Chappelle a thank-you plaque on the city’s behalf.
“Councilor Chappelle we wish all the best to you, we pray for your good health in this next season of life for you,” Flaherty said. “Thank you, Councilor Dave Chappelle, for your service for our city.”
The city council will appoint a replacement to serve on the council for the remainder of Chappelle’s term, which expires Jan. 1, 2025. Applications will be available from city hall, and councilors will review applications at their May meeting and select a replacement to begin serving immediately.
Applications for the position will be due back to city hall by April 23, and will be available on the city’s website at www.cityofcoquille.org. More information on accessing an application is available from city hall by calling 541-396-2115.
City Attorney James Martin will also be leaving city hall soon. Interim City Manager Scott Sanders told councilors Monday Martin had submitted his resignation and plans to leave the city at the end of June.
As the city council was assembled just before Monday’s meeting began, Martin told councilors the move isn’t about the city, but is part of his plans to wind down his work altogether.
“It’s not you, it’s me,” Martin told councilors. “I’m actually planning on closing out my practice this summer, so I’m letting folks know.”
Sanders said in a phone call Tuesday he’d already begun researching possible replacements for a new city attorney.
Also on the interim manager’s agenda is hiring a new city recorder after the dismissal of the city’s previous city recorder last month.
Sanders came to the council Monday to get its approval to begin the process of recruiting someone for the role. Since the city doesn’t yet have a permanent city manager, the city’s charter requires the interim city manager to seek council approval to hire or fire any city employees.
The council unanimously (with Councilor Matt Rowe absent) granted Sanders the authority to begin advertising for the position, which he said would be a joint city recorder-executive assistant role.
“They’ll do all the city recorder (tasks), all the city records, but also will be an executive assistant for the city manager,” Sanders told councilors. “Special projects, whatever it is they might have that they might also need to help with.”
That city manager hasn’t yet been hired. The city is still contracting with the Prothman search firm it hired in February to solicit and review applications for the job after former City Manager Sam Baugh was fired by the council late last year.
One city employee search, however, isn’t progressing quite yet: Sanders also asked the city council Monday for permission to begin searching for a new library director, after Anne Conner, the current library director, announced plans to retire at the end of June.
Councilors questioned whether a new director should be hired while the library is still largely closed due to the pandemic. Currently, no access is allowed inside the library, and items can be picked up through a window by appointment only.
“To open the library a little bit, couldn’t we have reservations for tables, even if we only were allowing three or four people to come in so the library could be open?” Councilor Julie Nighswonger asked Conner during the meeting.
The director said that wouldn’t work due to the library’s small space.
“That hasn’t been an effective possibility for us, in our library, to let people in, and try to clean after them or before them,” Conner said.
Nighswonger asked Sanders if the current level of access made hiring a new director less of a priority.
“Possibly. They have staff that will be there. They have two full-time staff and some part-time help,” Sanders replied.
Flaherty asked Conner about the library’s current circulation, and asked if the staff there could maintain that level of service without a new director.
“Absolutely,” Conner replied.
In the end, Nighswonger made a motion allowing Sanders to begin hiring a new city recorder and executive assistant — but not a new library director, until the library reopens — and Councilor Ann Parker seconded the motion. It passed unanimously.
