The city of Coquille is seeking volunteers to fill vacant positions on the Coquille Budget Committee.
Appointees serve for a three-year term, ending December 31, 2024. Should they choose, they may then run for a subsequent three-year term, ending December 31, 2027.
The ideal candidate is dedicated and willing to take the time to read reports, attend meetings, ask questions and make thoughtful decisions.
Applications are available at City Hall, by calling 541-396-2115, or online at www.cityofcoquille.org under the “Forms” tab. Instructions for submittal are included on the application. Applications will be accepted until December 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In