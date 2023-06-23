Coquille School District will be receiving its first-ever school resource officer, according to Coos County Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio.
Sheriff Fabrizio presented the news to the Coos County Board of Commissioners at their bi-weekly meeting.
“We’re pretty excited about this,” Sheriff Fabrizio said. “It’s pretty unusual for a sheriff’s office to have a school resource officer. Going forward, we are hoping to provide a full-time officer for Coquille School District and helping out all five of the schools with lots of different programs.”
Coos County Commissioners appeared to be excited about the proposition of having an officer in the schools. Commissioner John Sweet believed the acquisition provided an example of how different forms of government can work together.
“Thank you for your work. I think working together is really good for all forms of government,” Commissioner Sweet said.
Commissioner Rod Taylor expressed his relief over seeing the Sheriff’s department being able to add more personnel. The news comes as other Oregon cities are contemplating budget moves that would move funding for vacant police positions to contingency funds for the next fiscal year.
“I find that in this season of post defund the police that this is exactly what we need to be seeing happen and I’m just thrilled. Thank you for approaching with this, and thank you, Sheriff, for your work,” Commissioner Taylor said.
After the announcement ended, an audible “Yay!” could be heard from audience members, accompanied with a round of applause.
Commissioners Approve Hire of Katrinka McReynolds, Purchase of Portable Bleachers
In other news, the Coos County Board of Commissioners approved the hire of Katrinka McReynolds as the Coos Health and Wellness Prevention Services Program Manager. Coos Health and Wellness (CHW) stated that McReynolds – a current CHW employee – was the only applicant for the position.
Commissioner Taylor thanked McReynolds for her great work, putting his stamp of approval on the hire.
“I think that Katrinka is a phenomenal asset to the county. I absolutely, 100% agree, she is an amazing person. Katrinka, thank you for the great work,” he noted.
One resident attending the meeting also pledged their support for McReynolds.
“I want to give an atta girl to Katrinka. She is a fabulous employee. Kudos to you, Katrinka,” they said.
Coos County Commissioners also approved the repurposing of $38,352 for the Coos County Fair and Rodeo Department to purchase portable bleachers. The funds were originally granted to the department through the American Rescue Plan and will be used to purchase portable bleachers for the large arena. The department states that the bleachers will also be used for “other events at the fair such as 4-H shows, livestock shows, baseball games, and other events.”
Commissioner Sweet voted to approve the repurposing of the funds, but under the condition that the department seeks to repair the existing bleachers first.
“I would like us to emphasize for safety’s sake the retrofit of the existing bleachers before we engage in buying new bleachers. Let’s make sure the one’s we have are in good shape,” Commissioner Sweet added.
Gary Haga, a Coos County Fair and Rodeo Board Member, also gave an update on some of the exciting changes happening at the fairgrounds.
“The [Karen] Morrow Arena has gotten all new fencing on three sides,” Haga said. “We have a new set of bleachers there. The brand-new bleachers that seat 700 people are installed and ready for use. ODOT is donating a light pole to use as our big flagpole. Pacific Power is donating their time next week to put up the light poles for us.”
