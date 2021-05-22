Planned upgrades at each of the schools in the Coquille School District may have faced a big blow Tuesday night.
A $16.8 million general obligation bond, which would have triggered an additional $4 million in state money and funded seismic retrofitting, ground stabilization, heating, ventilation and plumbing upgrades and a new gymnasium, appeared to fail in Tuesday’s special district election.
Even with around 200 provisional ballots left countywide to be counted, Superintendent Tim Sweeney said Wednesday he didn’t expect those final votes to make up the difference.
“We lost by 27 votes, it looks like,” said Sweeney. “We gave it a shot and it didn’t work.”
Just 49.2% of the votes cast on the bond issue were in favor of its passage, according to the Coos County clerk’s final unofficial results.
Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller said Wednesday her office still had 200 ballots with signature problems or other issues for voters to resolve. Voters have 14 days to remedy those issues with their ballots, and Heller noted it still could take more time for ballots to come in from drop boxes in other counties.
Heller said the next slate of ballot returns will be published on June 7, when she certifies the election.
The bond would have replaced the district’s current bond, which expires in June, increasing property tax bills by 22 cents per $1,000 in assessed value.
“There are big projects that really at some point are going to need a bond to replace them,” Sweeney said.
Many of those projects won’t take place without the new funds from taxpayers, since they’re big-ticket items outside the district’s routine maintenance budgets, like a $2.5 to 3 million ventilation system for Coquille High School.
Sweeney said some other projects might be able to be squeezed out of the district’s current budget, but over a longer period of time. He pointed to the Lincoln School’s 60’s-era plumbing, which can now only be replaced at a rate of a few classrooms a year without the influx of funding.
“It’s not going to happen at once,” Sweeney said. “We maintained the equipment, but at some point the equipment has a life.”
Still, Sweeney said he was grateful to see that Coquille’s voters cared enough to turn out in large numbers during the election.
Just under 1,700 voters cast ballots in the bond election — an impressive share of the district’s 5,300 voters, when compared to the countywide turnout of around one in four voters.
“I really, firmly believe that the voters know what’s best for their community,” Sweeney said. “Our job is to do the will of the voters and this is what the voters wanted.”
The superintendent said he didn’t know for sure why the bond failed. He said his efforts to inform voters on the importance of the bond didn’t go far enough, especially with the pandemic prohibiting in-person town halls and door knocking.
“It’s not the voters’ fault. It’s the messenger,” he said. “It’s hard to make your case over Zoom meetings.”
Tuesday’s loss caps a lengthy election process, which Sweeney said started in the fall of 2019 with initial bond planning meetings, community conversations and applying for state matching funding, which the district won’t receive without the bond’s passage.
“This is a ton of work to put together a bond,” Sweeney said.
But the superintendent says he and his staff will work to keep the district the best on the South Coast.
“I firmly believe that we are. This setback’s not going to change that,” Sweeney said.
The district also had three board seats on the ballot Tuesday. Julie Nighswonger was beating Sheila Wight by just 11 votes after Tuesday’s unofficial final results, and Melina Millet was beating Jo Teel by a wider margin of 83. Clifford Wheeler, running unopposed, swiftly won his reelection to the board.
