Students walk to classes at Coquille High School.

The Coquille School District #8 will join the other 196 school districts throughout Oregon to celebrate January as “School Board Recognition Month,” Superintendent Wayne Gallagher announced on Wednesday.

“Our school board members spend countless hours of unpaid time working to provide the best possible education for our students,” said Superintendent Gallagher. “They also serve as the corporate board of directors for one of our community’s largest employers. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”



