The city of Coquille recently announced that starting August 9 there will be two evenings with free swimming and two evenings with free skating at the community center for youths high school age and under.
Free youth swim at the pool will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. ending August 27. Free youth skating at the community center will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. ending on August 27.
This program is funded through a $25,000 grant provided by the K-12 Summer Learning Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation. The grant was prepared by City Planner Hailey Sheldon in cooperation with the community center, public works, pool staff and city finance departments.
“This was a great opportunity that came to the city on the fly,” said Forrest Neuerburg, Coquille city manager. “We are really pleased to offer this program to keep the youth in our community engaged and active.”
Oregon Community Foundation puts donated money to work in Oregon – more than $100 million in grants and scholarships support Oregonians annually. For nearly 45 years, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians.
