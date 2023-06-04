For many Coquille residents, the opening of the community pool marks the unofficial start to the summer.
Families flocked to the Coquille Community Swimming Pool for the season opening over Memorial Day Weekend.
The outdoor 25-yard swimming pool is heated at 86 degrees Fahrenheit. The water depth ranges from a zero-depth entry to 4-feet deep.
The pool has a variety of fun features including a winding water channel, a water slide and fountain toys to play in.
While it’s often the children who make the biggest splash – there are activities at the pool for adults too.
“This is where everybody spends their summer,” said Coquille Community Swimming Pool Manager Suzie Thiebaud.
Community pool program offerings include swim lessons, lap swim, water fitness classes and recreational play swim. They also host private events.
Thiebaud reported that pool staff are also raising money for the final phase installation of an additional lap pool onsite that will be placed next to the current one.
Pool staff keep an updated calendar outlining the dates and times of pool activities. Visitors who use the pool are expected to adhere to safety and cleanliness guidelines outlined by pool staff.
The Coquille Public Pool is located behind the Coquille Community Building at 117 N. Birch St. For more information, including a pool schedule, visit the City of Coquille Website at cityofcoquille.org or call 541-396-6574. The pool is only open during summer months.
NOTE: At the time of this publication, the North Bend Municipal Pool is also scheduled to be open. See next week’s issue for coverage of the North Bend pool’s grand reopening.
