The Coquille Police Department was recently nominated and selected to receive the Oregon Peace Officers Association Critical Incident Award. This award was based on the Coquille Police Department's involvement and assistance in the quadruple homicide that occurred on June 18 in the city of North Bend.
Officers, John Rowe, Brayden Heyer and Chief Scott Sanders were honored to attend the Oregon Peace Officer’s Association Awards Banquet, in Grande Ronde on November 19, where they received the award.
