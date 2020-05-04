Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Coquille Police Log

Wednesday, April 29

Suspicious vehicle

At 2:23 a.m. on Hemlock and West 17Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported.

At 2:27 a.m. on West Central Boulevard, a suspicious vehicle was reported.

Driving Complaint

At 8:42 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Quiet Valley Lane, an officer was flagged over by a citizen who relayed a driving complaint that occurred in Coquille.

At 3:25 p.m. on West 15 Street, a driving complaint was reported of an ongoing issue of a vehicle speeding and driving reckless through the area.

Burn Complaint

At 3:10 p.m. on West Central and U.S. Highway 42, a burn complaint was reported.

Dog Bite

At 4:09 p.m. on East Third Road, Wendy Groshong, 63, was ticketed following a report of a dog bite.

Thursday, April 30

Traffic Stop

At 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Lee Valley Road, a traffic stop was conducted.

At 12:02 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and South Fourth Court, a traffic stop was conducted.

Assault

At 12:56 p.m. on North Dean Street, Bryan Tucker, 46, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on assault, domestic charges.

Prowler

At 6:30 p.m. on North Gould Street, a prowler was reported.

Friday, May 1

Disabled Vehicle

At 4:21 p.m. on West Central Boulevard, a disabled vehicle was reported.

Animal At Large

At 4:25 p.m. on West Central Boulevard, an animal at large was reported.

Welfare Check

 At 4:35 p.m. on West Fifth Street, a welfare check was conducted.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-6039 or by email at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

