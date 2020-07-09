July 7
2:46 a.m., person stop at Fir and Central.
5:45 a.m., assault reported, unknown address.
11:16 a.m., criminal trespassing/suspicious vehicle reported in the 1300 block of E. 15th St.
12:47 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at 505 N. Central, Coastal Coffee. Subject previously trespassed was just back out at location. Arrested Pius Hilsendager on charge of criminal trespass II. Hilsendager was cited in lieu of custody.
1:08 p.m., criminal trespassing at 611 N. Central Blvd., Fast Mart. Caller just observed subject trespassing at location. Arrested Pius Hilsendager on a charge of criminal trespass II, cited in lieu of custody.
4:06 p.m., traffic stop resulting in arrest on Highway 42 by Department of Motor Vehicles. Arrested passenger Jared Towns, 34, on a charge of violation of a restraining order. Towns was transported to the Coos County Jail.
7:28 p.m., driving complaint reported on U.S. Highway 101 at mile post 242.
8:52 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 200 block of W. Highway 42.
9:01 p.m., theft reported in the 500 block of N. Collier St.
10:19 p.m., warrant service in the 800 block of N. Central Blvd. Arrested Skyler McNair, 38, on a Coquille Police Department warrant charging failure to appear in the first degree on the original charges of criminal mischief I, theft I, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and contempt of court/violation of a restraining order. McNair was also arrested on Coos Bay Police Department warrant charging two counts of forgery II, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and criminal mischief II. McNair was cited in lieu of custody on all warrants.
