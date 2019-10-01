{{featured_button_text}}
New detection dog Coquille

Coquille Police Sgt. Orrin Wallace pulls drug detection dog Sophie out of the trunk after she searched it during a training exercise in 2017.

 NICHOLAS A. JOHNSON The World

COQUILLE — The Coquille Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that K-9 Officer Sophie passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, as a result of kidney failure.  

According to a press release by the Coquille Police Department, the cause for the kidney failure is currently unknown.

Sophie, a drug-detection dog, joined the department in 2017 following the retirement of former K-9 Officer Kara.

“The Coquille Police Department would like to thank all of those who supported us in the purchase and in the cost of training and certifying (K-9) Sophie,” said the release. “Sophie was excited to work and loved the reward of her toy when she found her targeted narcotic materials. 

“She will be missed.”

