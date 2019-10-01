COQUILLE — The Coquille Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that K-9 Officer Sophie passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, as a result of kidney failure.
According to a press release by the Coquille Police Department, the cause for the kidney failure is currently unknown.
Sophie, a drug-detection dog, joined the department in 2017 following the retirement of former K-9 Officer Kara.
You have free articles remaining.
“The Coquille Police Department would like to thank all of those who supported us in the purchase and in the cost of training and certifying (K-9) Sophie,” said the release. “Sophie was excited to work and loved the reward of her toy when she found her targeted narcotic materials.
“She will be missed.”