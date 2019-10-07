COQUILLE — A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Coquille Community Center to honor K-9 Officer Sophie who passed away late last month.
The service is scheduled to take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the downtown center located on 115 N. Birch St. where refreshments will also be provided.
According to a press release by the Coquille Police Department, Sophie died Sept. 28 after suffering from kidney failure. A drug detection dog, Sophie joined the department in 2017 following the retirement of K-9 Officer Kara.
The German Shepard was described by police as full of energy and always excited to work. The department noted in a previous press release “she will be missed” and thanked the community for its ongoing support.
The public is invited to join the service and those with additional questions are encouraged to contact the community center at 541-396-5131.