COQUILLE – The Coquille Police Department is hosting its 10th annual Shop with Heroes event on Dec. 15 at the Coos Bay Walmart at 2051 Newmark Ave.
The event provides impoverished children from throughout the Coquille School District an opportunity to shop with Coquille police officers, volunteer firefighters as well as personnel from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office as they select a gift of their choosing for the holiday season.
Kids shop with the Coquille Fire Department and Coquille Police Department during the Shop with the Heroes event on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.
According to Coquille Police Clerk Joline DeLosSantos, the department is still seeking cash donations and will accept them now until the day of the event at their downtown location, 851 North Central Blvd. So far, she said it has raised about $5,000.
“Last year we had 161 kids participate who each roughly had $75 to shop with,” DeLosSantos said. “All of our donations come from community members and businesses around Coquille and go directly into the event.”
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Coquille High School, where a free breakfast will be provided by Frazier’s Bakery.
Afterward, children will be transported via bus to Walmart to do their shopping and then returned for a Santa Claus meet and greet and a free lunch.
“We want to help the children in need within our community,” DeLosSantos said. “It’s important for us to make their Christmas special and show them we care.”
Kids and chaperones load the buses at Coquille High School before they travel with a police escort to Walmart in Coos Bay for the annual Shop …
Students from the Coquille School District will have until Dec. 7 to register for the event. However, only those in kindergarten through 8th grade are eligible to join officers and firefighters on the shopping trip. For children ages zero to five, a gift bag at the Coquille High School will be provided.