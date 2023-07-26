Night Out
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and better places to live.

This year, National Night Out will be held at the Coquille Community Building and adjacent areas on Tuesday, August 1.

