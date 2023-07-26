National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and better places to live.
This year, National Night Out will be held at the Coquille Community Building and adjacent areas on Tuesday, August 1.
Please come join us for FREE Hamburgers and Hot Dogs. There will be lots of activities for children to participate in. We will have multiple vendors and community partners out to show their support. We will have games and many other community-sponsored events for the whole family to enjoy. Tuesday, August 1 will also be FREE skate night at the community building from 6 to 8 p.m. and FREE swim at The Coquille Pool from 6 until 9 p.m.
This is a family-friendly event so bring the kids out and enjoy a wonderful BBQ. The Coquille Police Department along with The Coquille Fire Department will have police cars & fire trucksfor kids to get an up-close look at. We will also have some great safety information for kids and parents.
If your business or non-profit organization would like to participate, please call us directly at 541-396-2114 to get more information.
Remember to come join in the fun on August 1 at the Coquille Community Building from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This is a FREE event.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In