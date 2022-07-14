National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and better places to live.
This year, National Night Out will be held at the Coquille Community Building and adjacent areas outside on Tuesday, August 2.
The community is invited to join the police for free hamburgers and hot dogs. There will be lots of activities for children to participate in. The city will have lots of vendors and community partners out to show their support. There will also be games and many other community sponsored events for the kids including a K-9 demonstration.
Tuesday, August 2, will also be free skate night at the community building from 6 to 8 p.m. and free swim at the Coquille Pool from 7 until 9 p.m.
This is a family friendly event so bring the kids out and enjoy a wonderful BBQ. The Coquille Police along with The Coquille Fire Department will have police cars and fire trucks for kids to get an up-close look at. They will also have some great safety information for kids and parents both.
If your business or non-profit organization would like to participate, call directly at 541-396-2114 to get more information.
Remember to come join in the fun on August 2 at the Coquille Community Building from 6 to 8 p.m.
