COQUILLE — The Oregon Department of Transportation recently awarded the Coquille Police Department with an overtime grant aimed at increasing public safety and reducing traffic violations throughout Coquille.
Coquille Police Chief Scott Sanders informed the Coquille City Council on Monday night of the grant, which awarded the department about $3,000, to identify motorists violating Oregon seat belt laws as well as other traffic violations.
“It’s important that we do these types of operations because we want safe driving for everyone,” said Sanders. “For ODOT to give us the grant we want to make sure we’re enforcing and reminding people about the traffic laws and making sure people are wearing their seat belts and slowing down.”
According to Sanders, this is the first traffic enforcement grant the department has received in a couple of years. The department failed to fulfill a previous traffic grant from ODOT, making it ineligible for about two years.
“With these grants they give you a certain amount of money and they want you to use during a certain time frame,” said Sanders. “If you don’t use all the funds then that means you didn’t fulfill your portion of the grant.”
“The department had a couple of grants in process, but didn’t finish those and didn’t fulfill their part of it ... it will definitely happen this time and we will get the grant fulfilled.”
A number of challenges including inadequate staffing in the past were among the reasons the previous grants weren't completed, said Sanders. Officer Clayton Makinson was credited Monday night by Sanders for taking the initiative to apply for the grant and completing the necessary paperwork.
The timeline for the Coquille Police Department to complete the extra patrols will be from October to September 2020. An ongoing log of the number of traffic warnings and citations issued related to the extra patrols will be kept and shared with ODOT as a way for the department to stay in compliance with the grant, said Sanders.
In addition to announcing the grant, Sanders was also asked by the City Council to address the concerns it had regarding the high amount of vehicle rear-end collisions on East First Street in downtown Coquille.
According to police logs, since January there have been approximately three reported accidents on East First Street between North Adams Street and North Central Boulevard and about four reported accidents further down the roadway at the Safeway parking lot.
“I don’t know if these are accurate numbers being that some people if they are involved in a fender-bender will just exchange information and not involved the police,” said Sanders. “In some incidents people don’t report the accident until they see the damage later on their vehicle. I would say there are triple the amount of accidents there than what the stats are showing.”
As directed by the council, Sanders said the department will look into possible solutions to this problem and discuss its findings at the next City Council meeting. A possible speed limit posting was talked about Monday as a way to reduce the amount of rear-ends collisions on East First Street.
Coquille City Mayor Kathryn Simonetti recalled in 2018 the city had instructed a resolution to be written to post a speed limit sign of 10 mph in the area, but that the resolution was never drafted.
“We are going to look into this, but I don’t think that speed is the problem,” said Sanders. “It’s just the way they designed the street to get more parking in, but again we’re going to look into it.”