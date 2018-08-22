COQUILLE — The Coquille Police Department announced in a press release this week, the arrival of its new prescription drug disposal box, which will be displayed permanently at its location at 851 N. Central Blvd.
The box was awarded to the agency by The Rite Aid Foundation though its KidCents Safe Medication Disposal Program, which encourages communities to dispose their unwanted prescription drugs through anonymous drop-offs.
Coquille Police Clerk Joline DeLosSantos said she’s noticed the need for the community after seeing time and time again people enter the station asking for information on where to safely dispose their prescription drugs.
“We didn’t have anywhere in town where people can go,” said DeLosSantos. “I would have to direct people to go to Coos Bay which is far for a lot of residents.”
The box will be emptied out every six months and its collection will be turned over to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Under the Disposal Act, the collections will be incinerated to reduce and eliminate any potential environmental impacts.
According to DeLosSantos, the service will be offered for free and no information will be collected so community member’s dropping off their medications will be able to do anonymously.
“I will send an update to (The Rite Aid Foundation) on how many pounds of prescription drugs we collect,” said DeLosSantos. “It’s a part of their grant which I believe is a way for them to keep track of how much prescription drugs they are keeping off the streets.”
The drop-offs do have a few restrictions which include no needles, liquids or sharp objects. The box will be available during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Coquille Police Department has participated in past DEA National Take Back Days, that encouraged residents to turn in those prescriptions during their statewide collection days.
According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, young adults ages 18-25 are the biggest abusers of prescription opioid pain relievers, anti-anxiety drugs and ADHD stimulants. The KidCents campaign works with community agencies nationwide to promote safe environments for children and young adults by providing these boxes as a way to reduce misuse of medications accidental poisonings.