Coquille Point is no secret, but it’s hidden away in Bandon.
But once you reach it, it is easy to understand why it’s been a popular spot for locals and tourists alike for decades.
Standing on top of the cliffs near the parking lot, the Pacific Ocean roars in below you, slamming into a rocks and bringing massive logs with it. Once you make your way down to the sand, Coquille Point comes to life.
While there are likely to be other people around, especially on warm days, one of the first things you will notice is the peace and quiet. The only sounds are the sounds of waves crashing into shore, likely a breeze blowing and birds, lots of birds, flying around.
Birds have made Coquille Point a place to stop and rest and likely breed depending on the season. Hundreds of birds can be seen resting on the large rocks out in the ocean.
Rocks are a part of Coquille Point. While there is plenty of sand and a lot of driftwood, rocks are also almost everywhere. Examining them is fun as you see how the ocean has made the rocks smooth, round and glittering with color.
At low tide, Coquille Point comes to life. You can walk out onto some of the closer rocks, getting a close up look at the arch as waves crash through.
There is also life along the beach and the ocean moves out, leaving tide pools teeming with life available to explore.
I took my family out to Coquille Point two weeks in a row. During low tide, we explored the tide pools, seeing sea anemones close up and watching them come to life with any movement nearby.
Small fish, snails and even a trapped eel or two can be found if you look close enough.
During high tide, there was still a lot to explore. No matter which way you walk along the beach, there is scenery that is unmatched as far as they eye can see.
As the ocean moves into the sand, pounding the rocks and leaving shells in its wake, it is awe inspiring.
While there is a lot to enjoy, the real joy of Coquille Point is just being there.
The smell of salt in the air, the peace and quiet of being one with nature is a feeling that is hard to escape. It is easy to understand why tourists come from all over the world to visit.
While we didn’t see any, there is a chance you may encounter marine mammals. If you do, enjoy from a distance, but stay away.
Take some time and head to Bandon for a visit to Coquille Point. Bring some friends and bring your dog. There is a lot to explore for everyone.
Of note, getting down to the beach may be a challenge for some. A long stairway leads from the parking area to the beach, but there are resting points and viewing stops along the way.
Trust me, going down is easy. Coming back up can be a challenge. But it is well worth is to be in one of most beautiful places in the world.
To get to Coquille Point from Coos Bay, follow Highway 101 to Bandon. Drive past the downtown area and turn right where the sign says beaches and state parks. Follow the road through the residential neighborhood and a city park until it ends at Coquille Point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In