Off Atlantic Africa, the United States and maritime partners participated in Operation Guinex from August through September, the first Brazilian lead operation in the region. The main goal of the exercise is to strengthen relationships and increase, in a reciprocal manner, the maritime security capabilities of Brazil and West African countries.
Origins of this operation date back to creating the Zone of Peace Cooperation with the idea of keeping peace in the South Atlantic. Guinex is reportedly the re-vitalization of Brazil's commitment to ZOPACAS.
The joint support in these missions demonstrates the importance Brazil, the U.S., and African partners ascribe to cooperation with countries on the Gulf of Guinea to fight against illicit maritime criminal activity.
The U.S. and Brazil have a shared interest in Africa's maritime safety and freedom of commerce to navigate the continent's surrounding waters. U.S. naval forces' participation in the exercise included the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines, and a representative from the U.S. Coast Guard.
Lt. Carl Eschler, senior investigations officer at Maritime Safety Unit Portland, Oregon, was that U.S. Coast Guard representative. A native of Coquille, Oregon, with nearly 11 years in service, he jumped at the opportunity to participate, always ready for new experiences.
The Coast Guard's involvement in operations like Guinex allows the U.S. to deepen relationships with South Atlantic and Atlantic Africa partners while building new strength in maritime elements for better-shared security and maritime governance.
Eschler's participation began with his language proficiency in Brazilian Portuguese and Spanish. He yearned to use his knowledge in Portuguese at least once in his Coast Guard career. He expressed this interest to the Coast Guard's international team and the Coast Guard's regional attache.
On July 20, the Brazilian navy invited the U.S. Coast Guard to participate. Within two weeks, Eschler headed to Africa as a ship rider to meet the Independência (F 44), a Brazilian Niteroi-class frigate. Once aboard, he made himself readily available to assist in any way possible. Eschler quickly integrated into the crew and frequented the bridge as a critical translator during the operations.
Eschler started his career as an enlisted member before going to officer candidate school. He was drawn to the marine safety world to prevent marine casualties instead of responding to them. The marine safety field also has many overseas billets affording a more significant opportunity to work closely with the international community.
"I tried to be a good ambassador for the United States," said Eschler. "I have a pretty broad career and have had roles in several of our 11 missions. I wanted to contribute and help as they developed their standard operations," said Eschler.
He facilitated communication and contributed to the command and crew understanding of the U.S. Coast Guard mission set and processes.
"Lt. Eschler represented the United States and the U.S. Coast Guard with distinction during his time on the Independência," said Jeff Daigle, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Cabo Verde. "His participation in Operation Guinex had a positive impact on the U.S.-Brazilian bilateral relationship."
The various navies and coast guards conducted compliant and non-compliant boardings, small boat operations, and maneuver and communication drills. Conducting these drills between the African navies and the U.S. and Brazilian navy achieved a deeper cultural understanding of the different mission foci of each country. Building relationships and the strength of maritime security and creating interoperability among the countries' maritime forces is key to regional stability and a free and open maritime commons.
Fostering relationships between the U.S., Brazil, and Atlantic African forces also provide future opportunities to assist and grow that capacity and understanding. Eschler believes the cooperation between Brazil and the Atlantic African navies and coast guards will continue in that positive direction. He was recently awarded the U.S. Coast Guard Achievement Medal for his efforts.
"This was a great experience, and I appreciate the opportunity to expand my work with our partners to protect lives at sea and the sea itself. There isn't much of a difference between us and all the participating countries' navies," said Eschler. "We have the same values and goals. We are prioritizing maritime protection along the coast and mariner safety."
