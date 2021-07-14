On Thursday around 11 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fat Elk Road in Coquille in response to a third-hand report of a disturbance.
Upon arrival, a deputy contacted the victim. During the course of the investigation it was learned that the victim’s husband, 47-year-old Roberto Ortiz had strangled her. Ortiz was taken into custody without incident on the singular charge of strangulation (domestic) and transported to the Coos County Jail.
