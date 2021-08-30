NORTH BEND – After focusing on pandemic-related projects in 2021, the Coquille Tribal Community Fund will return to supporting a broad range of community programs in 2022.
“We felt the need to assist the local COVID-19 response last time,” said tribal Chairman Brenda Meade. “In our new grant cycle, we’ll still consider COVID-related projects, but we also want to serve a variety of community needs.”
The tribe shared $266,107 with more than 60 community organizations and projects in southwestern Oregon in 2021. All the 2021 grants targeted pandemic-related expenses of local and regional organizations.
The grant recipients included food pantries, homeless programs, museums, community centers, veterans groups, services for children and even a couple of music programs.
“It’s a huge privilege to be able to help so many outstanding organizations and projects,” Meade said.
The biggest share of the money, about $97,000, went to Coos County organizations. Lane County groups received about $52,000, Jackson County $44,000, Douglas County $33,000 and Curry County $33,000.
The five counties make up the Coquille Tribe’s congressionally designated service area, based on significant populations of tribal members living in each county. The grants are funded by a share of annual revenue from The Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park in North Bend.
The tribal fund is one of southwestern Oregon’s leading sources of community grants, distributing more than $7 million over the past two decades.
The fund will accept letters of inquiry for its upcoming grant cycle during September and October from organizations in all five counties. As in years past, the 2022 grants will focus on seven categories: education, public safety, arts and culture, environment, historic preservation, health and gaming addiction.
“We give big grants and little ones,” said Jackie Chambers, the fund’s administrator. “We encourage all kinds of projects and programs to apply.”
Letters of inquiry for the 2022 grants are due Oct. 31. Organizations whose letters are accepted will be invited to submit formal applications by Nov. 30. Grants will be announced in late February or early March.
For information, visit the tribal fund website at www.coquilletribalfund.org, or contact Chambers at jackiechambers@coquilletribe.org or (541) 756-0904, ext. 1201.
2021 Award List
The Coquille Indian Tribe distributed more than a quarter-million dollars in community grants in 2021, specifically targeting organizations affected by COVID-19. Here’s how the money was used:
Coos County
All Tribes Mental Health Services Inc. received $5,000 to provide free mental health services to low-income clients.
Alternative Youth Activities received $5,000 for a quarantine room at the old Charleston School.
Bandon Historical Society Museum received $2,610 for a secure offsite storage unit.
Bay Area Chamber of Commerce received $750 for a laptop computer to enable Zoom meetings.
Bay Area Hospital Cancer Center received $1,500 for gift cards to help patients attend appointments.
Bob Belloni Ranch Inc. received $3,000 to buy thermometers and telehealth counseling equipment.
Charleston Fishing Families received $7,000 to support operating costs.
Community Coalition of Empire (CCE) received $1,560 to support the flower basket program.
Coos Bay Downtown Association received $3,640 for hand-washing stations during the farmers market.
Coos History Museum received $5,000 to upgrade internet service.
The Coos Health & Wellness South Coast Older Adult Behavioral Health Initiative received $2,700 to advertise about mental illness, isolation and loneliness.
The Coquille Indian Tribe’s Culture, Education, and Learning Services (CELS) Department received $1,574 to buy picnic tables for Effie Acres, a riverfront property designated for use by tribal youth.
The Coquille Indian Tribe’s Ko-Kwel Wellness Center received $5,000 for fitness equipment.
The Egyptian Theatre Preservation Association received $4,630 to buy plexiglass, sanitizing sprayers, signage and other pandemic-related items.
Friends of the Lakeside Public Library received $1,500 to support a summer reading program.
Knights of Columbus Council 1261 of North Bend received $3,000 for a food basket program.
The Mingus Park Pool Board received $3,347 for a vacuum to clean the pool.
Pacific Pregnancy Clinic received $3,150 for prenatal vitamins.
Powers Food Pantry received $7,200 for operating costs and food purchases.
Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus received $1,765 to buy masks for singers.
SMART Reading received $5,000 to provide books for children.
The Bandon Community Child Care Center received $5,000 for a used modular facility.
Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach Inc. received $2,500 for emergency food, shelter, clothing and transportation.
The Nancy Devereux Center received $7,500 to support meal services.
The SAFE Project received $4,099 for technology and safety at an emergency shelter program.
Harmony United Methodist Church received $3,500 for the Blossom Gulch snack pack program.
Curry County
Brookings Harbor Community Helpers received $5,000 to buy items such as personal protective equipment, diapers and feminine hygiene products.
Christian Help of Gold Beach Inc. received $2,500 to support operating costs.
The community garden at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church received $5,975 for fencing, irrigation and raised garden beds.
Curry Historical Society received $4,000 for safety improvements and building upgrades.
Gold Beach Community Center received $5,000 for a senior nutrition program.
Harmony & Me Music Outreach received $10,000 for music programming.
The Common Good received $1,000 to distribute food boxes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In