NORTH BEND — On Tuesday, the Coquille Indian Tribe held its third annual College and Career Fair for high school students at The Mill Casino-Hotel.
Hundreds of people attend the third annual College and Career Fair at the Mill Casino-Hotel on Tuesday.
Representatives from 26 different statewide colleges, businesses and agency’s attended in order to show the students their many options post-graduation. The number of vendors almost doubled from last year’s 14.
All Coos County high schools were invited to take part in the event, which was organized by the tribe.
“We just want to provide everyone in Coos County an opportunity to meet with whatever they might want to do for their future,” said Molly Hockema with the Coquille Indian Tribe.
The guest speaker for the event was the vice-chair of the tribe, Kippy Robbins.
Traditional education options, including Oregon State University and University of Oregon, were at the event to recruit students. Although those two schools are rivals, both schools' primary goal was not to upstage the other but instead promote education and help students find a university that fits them.
“As a high school student, I was really busy," Hockema said. "I played sports, and I didn’t have a ton of time to go around and look for colleges. It’s such a great opportunity to be able to have everything in one place for these students."
The local community colleges, Southwestern Oregon Community College and Umpqua Community college, were also at the event.
“I love this," Hockema said. "I’m the higher education coordinator for the whole tribe and this is probably one of my favorite things I get to do."
Many of vendors there were not colleges, but offered opportunities for students to look into vocational trades. A few representatives from different trades included the Oregon Laborers Apprenticeship, the Regional Council of Carpenters and Roseburg Forest Products.