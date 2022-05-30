The city of Coquille recently hosted a K-9 Training event on May 4 and May. K-9 officers were present from Coquille, Coos Bay, Winston, Salem and Lincoln City. OPCA Trainer Dan Kloss was present with the group as well.
The training group staged at several locations to practice different real-life scenarios. Passersby may have seen our officers in the Jefferson School lot as well as up by the Water Towers and the future site of the 100 Acre Wood.
The city of Coquille and the Coquille Police Department would like to thank Expert Towing & Auto Sales for donating two vehicles to use during the training.
“We appreciate everyone who helped make this event happen, and would like to give a special thanks to John Deck with Myrtle Veterinary Hospital for coming to see the dogs and handlers work, and for all of the care he provides for animals in our area,” Chief Scott Sanders said. “Thank you to Coos Bay Police Department, Winston Police Department, Salem Police Department and Lincoln City Police Department. And thank you to the residents of Coquille for supporting the police department and K-9 program.”
