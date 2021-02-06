COQUILLE — The Coquille City Council took a major step Monday, and council members hope it will help the city figure out a tangled financial web.
By a 6-0 vote, the council hired Rick Hohnbaum as the city accounting director. Hohnbaum will be responsible for all city finances and human resources.
Hohnbaum brings a wealth of experience to the job, having worked as finance director and city manager during his career. He also has political experience as a council member and mayor.
For now, his challenge will be figuring out the finance in Coquille. While talking with the council Monday, Hohnbaum admitted it may be a while before Coquille gets a full understanding of the financial picture.
“Until we get through this audit that now is late and the following year’s audit, it will be until we get those two through and we get the June 30, 2022 done to have full confidence in where we’re at and what we’re moving toward,” Hohnbaum said.
After the city fired its previous accounting administrator in December, Hohnbaum was hired on a contract basis to help the city short-term. He said he has run into many issues trying to wrap up the calendar year. He explained the payroll records were lacking, with some months missing payrolls and one month listed twice. He said he was able to get W-2s out, but 13 of them will have to be amended.
“We are going to do some detective work,” he said. “Our greatest challenge is payroll not being on the general ledger. We’ve paid payroll, we’re current with payroll. But the majority of 2019 and 2020, three of those months are not in there at all. We have some house cleaning to do.”
Hohnbaum said despite the challenges, he will find a way to help produce a budget. He said without the full audit, some of it will require guesswork.
“Someone is going to have to do some spitballing to figure out where we’re at to start the budget next month,” he said. “There’s going to be something produced in May because in order to have a budget, you need to have a financial figure. Some things are known, some things are not known.”
Police Chief Scott Sanders, who is serving as interim city manager, said Hohnbaum was the first and only person to apply for the accounting director position. Despite the low interest, Sanders said Hohnbaum was the right person for the job.
“I think he’s done a great job,” Sanders said. “He has helped us get on priorities that have been overlooked. Rick was eager to come to work, so I put him to work. I’ve seen great progress, and I just can’t say enough.”
Before the council voted, Mayor Sam Flaherty said he was happy to have Hohnbaum working with the city.
“I want to compliment you,” he said. “You’re well talked about among the department heads. For myself, you’re very instructive and a teacher.”
Hohnbaum said as he works through the financial picture, he will always keep the council up to date with what he finds.
“I pride myself in keeping my council informed,” he said. “I’ve served as mayor and I’ve served on a city council. I keep my council informed.”
Searching for a new city manager
After hiring an accounting director, the council discussed the best way to move forward with hiring a new city manager. The previous council fired City Manager Sam Baugh in December.
Sanders said he had reached out to two agencies that could help with the search. Prothman, which led the search in 2019, agreed to waive its $16,500 fee if chosen to do the search again. Sanders said it would still cost the city around $5,000 plus expenses for bringing candidates in for interviews.
The second option was the Lane Council of Governments, an offshoot of the League of Oregon Cities. That would cost between $6,000 and $8,000, Sanders said. Sanders said the goal would be to hire a new city manager by April or May.
“I do want us to get the right candidates, but I want the right candidate for the future,” Mayor Falherty said.
Hohnbaum said as a previous city manager, he could help guide the council in the process. He said potential candidates will have four questions they want answered before the apply.
- What happened to the last person?
- What happened to the two before that?
- Who is doing the recruiting?
- Are there any in-house candidates?
“Those are the four questions any candidate will ask before they even start looking at Coquille and what your community has to offer,” Hohnbaum said. “Often in some of these situations, the best thing you can do is grow your own. The best argument you have is people interested in a lifestyle of coastal or south coastal.”
Hohnbaum also told the council he would not apply because having in-house candidates will scare away many good candidates.
After discussing the two options, the council decided to call a special meeting to interview both Prothman and the Lane Council of Governments. The council will meet Monday and hopes to make its decision during the special meeting.
