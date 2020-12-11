The Coquille City Council voted this week to terminate the employment of City Manager Sam Baugh, just more than a year after hiring Baugh.
After meeting in executive session, the council voted to remove Baugh from office. Police Chief Scott Sanders was named the interim city manager until a permanent replacement can be found.
The move was made due to concerns with city finances. The council also fired the city finance director recently.
Councilman Hugh Pinkston confirmed Baugh was let go, saying the decision was made due to issues with city finances. Pinkston said additional comments should come from Mayor Kathi Simonetti, who declined to comment on the matter.
Sanders said he is working to immediately find someone who can help with finances while council looks for a long-term answer.
“My directive from them is to focus on attaining someone who can city finances, even if it is someone who can only do it for a month or two,” Sanders said.
Sanders said with a new mayor and new members of the council being seated Jan. 4, the existing council will not move to find a replacement for city manager or finance director, leaving those decisions to the new council.
