COQUILLE — A community-wide tradition continued Saturday as the Coquille Volunteer Fire Association hosted its 32nd annual Steak Feed and Car Show Saturday at Sturdivant Park in Coquille. The event, which is the department’s main fundraiser, welcomed residents from around the county to enjoy a steak dinner and stroll through the park checking out a wide range of classic cars on display.
Shawn Sanders and his son Derek, 10, cook corn on the cob Saturday during the 32nd annual steak feed and car show at Sturdivant Park in Coquille.
New Coquille Fire Department Chief Justin Ferren said he grew up coming out to the yearly event and looks forward to getting a chance to meet and interact with community members. Ferren said the department is planning on using the funds raised from the event to purchase a new washing machine for the station as well as help support other general needs for its department.
About a month ago, Ferren took over as fire chief and has since made plans on helping increase firefighter training and certifications for his staff of volunteers.
“Being home grown in Coquille I just really want to better my community and my department,” said Ferren. “I have lots of goals in mind right now…we are hoping to have a new station eventually which has been talked about for a long time.”
Details on a 1961 Ford Galaxy Starliner during the 32nd annual steak feed and car show Saturday at Sturdivant Park in Coquille.
Saturday’s event featured a beer garden, two meal types one for children and one for adults and live music. With the community’s participation and support, the fire department also decided to film the event as part of their lip-sync challenge video with a drone.
Public safety departments across the country are challenging fellow agencies to participate in lip sync videos where they perform various songs and then post them online to Facebook or YouTube. The light-hearted videos have become very popular and have been an outlet for many safety departments to enjoy a fun moment with their communities.
According to Ferren, the Coos Bay Police Department challenged them to create their own lip sync video and the department hopes to have it completed and uploaded online by early September.
A man walks past a classic car Saturday during the 32nd annual steak feed and car show at Sturdivant Park in Coquille.
This year’s car show also reached a new record by being the biggest one to date. As last count, over 180 cars had entered in the competition. Tasha Renare, a paramedic firefighter with the Coquille and Myrtle Point fire departments, helped with getting people set up and registered for the contest.
“We had about 40 trophies to hand out,” said Renare. “Every year it grows bigger and bigger. It’s nice seeing all the beautiful cars some of which come from Arizona, Nevada and California.”
About 21 years ago, Coquille residents Joann Galloway, Denny Galloway and Ben Bennette proposed the idea of combining the car show with the steak feed to help expand the fundraiser into a bigger event.
“I love seeing people come out every year,” said Joann. “I’ve seen people who have come since we first started.”
The car show began with 12 cars and has since become one of the major highlights of the annual event. The Coquille Fire Department is mainly based on volunteers and averages a total of 120 fire and rescue calls per year.