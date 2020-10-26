COQUILLE — The Coquille Eagles lodge is hosting a drive-thru trunk-or-treat event in lieu of it's traditional Halloween party on Oct. 31, the group announced.
The event will start at noon in the Coquille High School parking lot and end around 3 p.m. (or whenever the treats are gone).
Three tents will serve hot dogs, individually wrapped candy and cotton candy, the organization said.
The organization's traditional Halloween party was scrapped to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and members serving food at the trunk-or-treat will be wearing masks and gloves.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Halloween event-goers wear COVID-19 face coverings in addition to their costumes, as costume masks don't prevent the spread of the virus.
