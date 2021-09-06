The city of Coquille recently announced it will continue hosting two evenings a week with free skating at the Community Center for youths high school age and under.
Free youth skating will continue at the Community Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. ending on September 30.
This program is funded through a $25,000 grant provided by the K-12 Summer Learning Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation. The grant was prepared by City Planner Hailey Sheldon in cooperation with the Community Center, Public Works, pool staff and City Finance departments.
“While the pool is closing for the season, skating continues to be a big activity for the youth in our community,” said Forrest Neuerburg, Coquille city manager. “We decided to continue the free skating opportunity through the end of September so more youth have the opportunity to participate.”
Oregon Community Foundation puts donated money to work in Oregon – more than $100 million in grants and scholarships support Oregonians annually. For nearly 45 years, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians.
