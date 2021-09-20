A COVID-19 outbreak at Coquille Junior Senior High has forced the district to close the campus for three weeks.
On Friday, Superintendent Tim Sweeney announced Coquille Junior Senior High would be closed through October 8, with all students returning to distance learning.
Sweeney also announced all sports programs at the schools would be cancelled during the same three-week period.
Sweeney sent several letters to parents recently talking about COVID cases on campus. In his letter to parents Friday, Sweeney said the case count was continuing to grow.
“Between the end of the school board meeting on September 16, and this morning September 17, at 10, we have had more cases at Coquille Junior Senior High – this time in the girls’ soccer and volleyball programs,” Sweeney wrote.
He said he spent Friday morning talking to school administrators, board members and local health officials. After those discussions, Sweeney made the decision to close the campus.
“It is in the best interest of our students and staff to close Coquille Junior Senior High campus for the next three weeks, so that this current outbreak can run its course,” Sweeney wrote. “We will switch from in-person learning to distance learning for this time being only at Coquille Junior/Senior High.”
Sweeney said it would take a couple of days to get Chromebooks to all students and to make the switch. The goal is to have lessons begin Wednesday morning through distance learning.
Sweeney said there have been verified cases in football, volleyball and soccer, which led to the decision to shut down all sporting events for the three-week period, too.
While Sweeney said the district is closing the junior and senior high, it is not closing any other school. Classes at all other Coquille campuses will remain open for in-person learning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In