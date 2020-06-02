COQUILLE — The City of Coquille announced Friday its search for a new city council member following the resignation of Mike Layton.
With his other commitments becoming much larger, Layton stated in his resignation letter that he was unable to fulfill his requirements as a city councilor, said Coquille City Manager Sam Baugh.
Layton, who was elected in November 2018, submitted his letter of resignation on May 19. In one of the city’s most populated races in years, Layton competed against 10 other candidates for one of the three council seats available.
In the 2018 general election, Layton received the most votes with 16.70%, or 714 votes. He, along with fellow council members Matt Rowe and Ann Parker, secured council positions and replaced long-term members Linda Short, Loran Wiese and Dennis Graham.
The city issued a public notice on May 19 announcing the vacancy and its search for residents looking to serve the remainder of Layton’s term, which was set to end Dec. 31, 2022. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter and a resident of the City of Coquille for at least 12 months.
According to the public notice, applicants must submit their letters of interest, which can be delivered in person or by email, to city hall prior to 5 p.m. on June 10. Postmarked dates will not be accepted.
Interviews are expected to be conducted at the Coquille City Council meeting on Monday, June 15, said Baugh. Council members will then further examine the candidates' applications as well as their interviews and will likely vote to fill the vacancy at its next regularly scheduled council meeting.
“We want to be able to do interviews with the council and possible candidates to find the best fit,” said Baugh.
For people interested in filling the position, letters of interest should be sent to Coquille City Recorder Jennifer Rose at jstolz@cityofcoquille.org. For more information, contact Rose at 541-396-2115, extension 203 or visit city hall located on 851 North Central Boulevard.
