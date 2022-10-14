On Saturday, players from Bandon, Coquille and Myrtle Point competed in the first Coquille chess tournament for this school year. Coach Nancy Keller, who has chess club in Winter Lakes and public schools in Coquille and afterschool chess Wednesday, started after-school chess Tuesdays in Myrtle Point, has been teaching virtually to kids in Bandon and plans to start Thursday afterschool chess there in January. Mr. Godsend in Bandon’s Lighthouse school has been holding chess club during lunch. It was great to have players form all three areas attend the chess tournament.
This year Coach Keller considers McKinley Warncke and Frank Morse the top two players of the county. Warncke was unable to attend the tournament and Frank Morse dominated the advanced section to win first place. Jordan Florez won second.
