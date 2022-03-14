On March 4 and 5, the Oregon High School Chess Team State Championships was held at Willamette High school. The pandemic had caused a lot of chess clubs to disappear as after-school activities were not allowed, especially in the Portland area. The Coquille Chess Club managed to continue despite the complexities of virtual meetings and virtual tournaments due to a base of hardcore and dedicated players and a dedicated Coach. Then resuming in person chess, the club is rapidly expanding and sent three teams to the weekend event.
The 1A-4A and 5A-6A divisions were combined and the Coquille Varsity Team was paired against 6A Jesuit in round 1 and lost. Round 2 was against 4A Cottage Grove and another loss. Then the tide turned as they beat 5A Willamette in Round 3. Another win against 1A Open Door Academy in Round 4 brought them to a tie with 4A Junction City for the 1A-4A Champion status.
Round 5 was tiebreaker round between the two and games were intense but Coquille fell to Junction City 3 to 2. Thus Junction City won the first place in the 1A-4A championships and Coquille received second place.
The OHSCTA championships developed the Junior Varsity/Open section to stir up enthusiasm to develop strong varsity teams. Coquille Junior Varsity won third place beating Junction City JV team in the second round, losing to Jesuit JV in the third round and beat their colleagues on the Coquille Open team in the fourth round. Oregon Episcopal JV won first, Jesuit JV won second place.
Move Valuable player plaques were awarded to Dustin Herker on varsity board 2 and Jason Herker on varsity board 5. Frank Morse tied with the winner of varsity board 3 but did not receive a plaque due to tiebreakers.
Jesse King played for the “Oddities” Open team and with three other players from Jesuit, Sherwood and Laurel Springs Online school, his team placed first in the open section.
As Coquille chess players prepare for the Oregon Scholastic Chess Federation Individuals State Championships, Coquille will be hosting two local tournaments for all ages and abilities invited. The Coquille Chess Tournaments will be held March 12 and March 19 at the Coquille High School Library. Start time is 10 a.m. Fee is $5.
Contact drnancykeller@yahoo.com for questions and preregistration requested but not required.
