The Fantastic Four Chess players traveled to Las Vegas last week and suffered record breaking heat but fortunately the tournament hall was air conditioned. The four Coquille chess players played two games a day for four days, each game lasting at least two hours and up to five hours. They played against opponents from all over the country.
Coach Dr. Nancy Keller noted that by learning to play the long game, they entered a depth of thinking that cannot be obtained in shorter time controls. They analyzed more deeply and thought more moves ahead which turned into a great learning experience. Their games became more tactical and strategic. It also, unfortunately, made for deeper emotions for a loss after spending so much time figuring out what they thought was the best moves. Analysis after the games became strong teaching moments and the players advanced significantly in their chess skills. They made new friends from all over the country and between games were all working on improving skills.
Results:
Dustin Herker scored 4 out of 7 games. He is a senior so this was his last year.
Frank Morse scored 4 out of 7 games.
Mackinley Warncke scored 2.5 out of 7 games.
Jason Herker scored 1.5 out of 7 games.
Dustin and Frank scored a “plus score” (winning more than half their games) and thus received $50 gift certificates which they immediately used to buy chess books so next year they will even be better players. All four are excited to improve their chess and want to return next year to Las Vegas’s National Open, their favorite tournament.
