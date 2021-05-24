Last weekend, the Coquille High School team and two players making up the Junction City/Coquille Open team participated in the Oregon High School Chess Team State Championships. The tournament was held virtually using the free lichess.org internet platform. Players could see each other on Zoom but it lacked the fun of meeting opponents and other chess enthusiasts in person.
Starting Friday at 5:30, five rounds were played over two days. Internet connections, learning the ropes of challenging, avoiding "mouse drops", oversleeping and hunting down players for each round were all problems that had to be dealt with by OHSCTA Executive Director Nancy Keller. One player was participating as he and his dad were driving to Montana. Willamette Coach Mike Meyers ran the Zoom with Skittles room available to play fun chess between rounds. Norm and Todd May were in charge of the technical aspects of pairings and posting them on Google sheets.
Coquille High School won the 2nd place Varsity Chess Team award losing to Wells High School 2.5-1.5. The Coquille team had Joshua Grabinsky on first board, Riley Jones on second board, Sawyer Bergstedt on third board and Jason Herker on fourth board.
Grabinsky won Most Valuable Player Board 1 and Jones won Most Valuable Player Board 2 as they had the most wins on their board after the five-round event. Grabisnky had one draw and Riley had two draws but they were essentially undefeated.
Two Coquille players played with Junction City to make an Open team and won the second place Open Team award. Shaleena Crawford played third board and Daniel Wilson played fourth board.
This is senior Grabinsky's last event in scholastic chess as he graduates this year and will move onto college in Idaho. We wish him well and may all his future moves in life be good ones. Freshman Jones has been advancing his skills and looks like he will handle taking Grabinsky’s place as first board.
