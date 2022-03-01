Another “in person” Coquille Tournament was played February 19.  Numbers were few but the games were intense.

In the Intermediate Section, Harlan Morse was undefeated and placed first.  Shaleena Crawford and Noah Ish-Shalom, who drew each other and their only loss was to Harlan, both tied for second place.

In the Advanced Section, made up of mostly adults, 10th grade player Sawyer Bergstedt won first place and adult Richard Redfern from Tigard placed second.  

Future Coquille tournaments are being scheduled for March 12 and 19 to help scholastic players qualify for OSCF Championships to be held in Seaside April 1 and 2. Scholastic players need 10-15 tournament OSCF qualifier games. Contact drnancykeller@yahoo.com if you want to be put on the tournament mailer list, questions or donations to help fund trips. Coquille Chess Club is a 501C nonprofit organization.

