Coquille held another hybrid tournament this last weekend to continue to help their own players and also players from around Oregon to qualify for the OSCF State Championships. Nearly half the players were virtual. Hybrid tournaments are exceptionally difficult to hold and despite problems with the video conferencing platform, the tournament was a success. Between the two tournaments, nearly 20 players were able to meet qualifications for state.
In the U900 section, Ari Ish Shalom, a first grade player, did very well and placed third in a section who mostly had middle school level players. Troutdale players Emily and Ethan Franklin took first and second. Bandon kindergarten player, Ezra Forgey, was brave to enter her first tournament and though she lost all her games, she smiled after each loss. She knew each game was helping her learn to be better at chess.
In the Over900 section, Sawyer Bergstedt managed to beat his teammate Dustin Herker in the last round to take second place. Troutdale player, Phillip Volodkin took first place.
Coquille Chess Club will be holding a car wash this Saturday, March 26, at Les Schwab, to help fund the trips to state championships being held in Seaside April 1 and 2 (individuals), and then Portland April 8 and 9 (elementary and middle school teams and individuals).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In