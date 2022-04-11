On April 1 and 2, the Oregon Scholastic Chess Federation held championships at the Seaside Convention Center to determine nominees to proceed to nationals. Coquille did not win any nomination positions this year but still had fun, played some intense chess games and came home with a lot of hardware.
In the Primary Silver Division, Ari Ish-Shalom, a kindergarten student who has been playing chess since the age of 3, played to a three way tie for first place. Tiebreakers determined a tie, blitz (speed chess) played to a tie and only after "armageddon" tiebreakers, Ari was given the second place trophy after losing to Jocelyn Cattone. Trophies were filled with saltwater candy and it was a challenge for Ari to hold the trophy while on stage during the award ceremony.
In the Middle School Iron Division, Liam Haan won fourth place and Jordan Florez, who just joined the Coquille Chess Club two months ago, won fifth place.
In the High School Copper Division, Jason Herker won fourth place and McKinley Warncke, who joined the Coquille Chess Club three months ago, won Honorable Mention.
In the fun Blitz (speed chess) tournament, Ari Ish-Shalom and Erica Thrash won first place.
In the fun Bughouse (too complicated to describe but chess players love this two person crazy team event), Sawyer Bergstedt and Dustin Herker won first place.
Coquille started the tradition of crazy hats during the Friday evening blitz and bughouse tournaments and were dressed for the occasion.
Next weekend is the Chess For Success State Championships for elementary and middle school teams and grade level champions. The Chess for Success tournament has a long history and Coach Nancy Keller played in it when she was in sixth grade and still has her invitation letter to the event. She declined to say how long ago that was.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In