On May 20, the Coquille Chess Club hosted a chess tournament for all ages and skills at the Coquille High School.
On May 27, the CCC will have a car wash at Coquille Les Schwab from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wash all that winter away. A $5 donation is requested although more to support the chess kids is welcome.
On June 3, CCC will host a Squirt Gun Fun in the Kid Zone during Gay 90's/Riverfest from noon till 4 or so. Big squirt guns $1 per fill. Little squirt guns free (expect to be a target).
On July 20, CCC will be hosting a Live Chess Board where you can be the chess pieces. Time and location still to be arranged for Coquille. There will be one in Coos Bay at 4 p.m. at the Fire Hall. Chess pieces will be armed with animal balloon swords and elaborate thrilling fight scenes and dramatic death scenes are encouraged.
There will be chess tournaments in the Parks during the summer still to be scheduled!
Free Chess Clubs will continue during the summer.
Coquille: Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Confirming location.
Bandon: Thursdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Bandon Public Library
North Bend: Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at the North Bend Senior Center for serious players.
