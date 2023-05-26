Coquille Chess
Contributed photo

On May 20, the Coquille Chess Club hosted a chess tournament for all ages and skills at the Coquille High School.

On May 27, the CCC will have a car wash at Coquille Les Schwab from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wash all that winter away. A $5 donation is requested although more to support the chess kids is welcome.

Coquille Chess
Coquille Chess
Coquille Chess 2.jpg
0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you planning an in-state or out-of-state summer vacation?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments