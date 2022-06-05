With the rain, it was a great day to be inside and play in the Coquille Chess Tournament on May 28. Seventeen kids and one brave adult took on the challenge to compete over the chess board for the prize of dragons and dinosaurs. Sebastian Newby came from Bandon to take on the Coquille players.
In the advanced section, Dustin Herker was once again undefeated and won first place. He will be a teacher at summer chess camps on Portland this summer. McKinley Warncke whose only defeat was against Dustin Herker placed second. Jason Herker placed third.
These three champions, as well as Frank Morse who was unable to attend this tournament, will be driving to Las Vegas on June 7 for the International Chess Festival to play in the four day National Open U1300 Championships.
In the Coquille Tournament reserve section, Shaleena Crawford and Jordan Florez beat all their opponents and drew against each other so both share first place.
Ari Ish-Shalom, a kindergarten student, won second place.
June 4, the Coquille Chess Club will have a Squirt Gun Fun Zone fundraiser at the Gay 90’s celebration.
After the parade, cool off on Alder Street near the fire hall. They will also have novelty chess sets to play with.
July 9, they will hold a chess tournament at LaVerne Park with outdoor toys as prizes. Come with the whole family and besides chess, play badminton, Frisbee and more squirt gun fun. Lunch is a potluck with hot dogs supplied for a $5 entry fee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In