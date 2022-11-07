He is attending University of Texas in Dallas, doing his graduate studies in mechanical engineering. He plays on the B Chess team, which recently placed second in the 2022 Texas Collegiate Chess Championships (the UTD A team won first). His international chess rating continues to hover at 2421 (grandmaster rating is 2500 and above).
The UTD chess teams consists of grandmasters and international masters from all over the world, including Aaron Grabinsky from the little town of Coquille.
